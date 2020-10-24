Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.35 target price on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $737.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 3,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $35,723.09. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 411,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,227.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William H. Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,565.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,590,010 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,503,000 after purchasing an additional 403,980 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,453,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,978,000 after purchasing an additional 125,478 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.8% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,277 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,554,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 470,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after purchasing an additional 72,098 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

