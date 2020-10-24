Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

GRBK has been the subject of several other research reports. B.Riley Securit reissued a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.58.

NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.28. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 27.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 176.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

