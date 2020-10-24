Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Green Brick Partners from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ GRBK opened at $18.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.20. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 176.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

