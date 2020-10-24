Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on November 30th

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 12.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NASDAQ GCBC opened at $23.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.24. The company has a market capitalization of $196.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.40. Greene County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.22 million for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.22%.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan bought 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,864. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 3,985 shares of company stock valued at $88,677 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

