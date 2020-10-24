GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Downgraded to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GHG. Bank of America boosted their target price on GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.55.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $13.61 on Thursday. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 673.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 153,579 shares in the last quarter. 9.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

