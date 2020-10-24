Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) Receives $25.30 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings (NASDAQ:GDYN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $52,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 960,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,962,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuo Zhang acquired 10,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $79,105.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,399 shares in the company, valued at $94,356.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 27,295 shares of company stock worth $205,989. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 419,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. Grid Dynamics has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $13.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics International, Inc is an engineering IT services company, provides transformative and mission-critical cloud solutions for retail, finance, and technology sectors. It offers big data engineering services, including consulting, design, implementation, and operational support of in-stream and batch processing pipelines; QA automation services, including UI, API, mobile, performance, batch processing, technical computing, regression, continuous, and integration testing services; test data and test environment management; quality KPI definition and tracking; test automation framework development; and best practices and toolset workshops; cloud engineering; UI/full stack engineering; release engineering / DevOps; and search engine and mobile application development services.

