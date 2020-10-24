GridCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $833.00 (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0091 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. GridCoin has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $833.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GridCoin

GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 439,115,742 coins and its circulating supply is 408,462,709 coins. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GridCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

