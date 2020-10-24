Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Bimbo (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Grupo Bimbo from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of GRBMF stock opened at $1.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Grupo Bimbo has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.09.

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

