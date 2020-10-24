Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) & Neenah (OTCMKTS:NP) Head to Head Analysis

Hadera Paper (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) and Neenah (NYSE:NP) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Hadera Paper has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neenah has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hadera Paper and Neenah’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A Neenah -0.44% 12.33% 5.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hadera Paper and Neenah’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hadera Paper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neenah $938.50 million 0.71 $55.40 million $3.47 11.40

Neenah has higher revenue and earnings than Hadera Paper.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Hadera Paper and Neenah, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hadera Paper 0 0 0 0 N/A Neenah 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neenah has a consensus target price of $58.50, indicating a potential upside of 47.88%. Given Neenah’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neenah is more favorable than Hadera Paper.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of Neenah shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Hadera Paper shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Neenah shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neenah beats Hadera Paper on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hadera Paper

Hadera Paper Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products. The company also offers office supplies, paper and paper products, technology and peripherals, hobbies and crafts, furniture, food, and cleaning products. The company was formerly known as American Israeli Paper Mills Ltd. and changed its name to Hadera Paper Ltd. in July 2008. Hadera Paper Ltd. was founded in 1951 and is based in Hadera, Israel.

About Neenah

Neenah, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets. The Fine Paper & Packaging segment supplies premium printing, packaging, and other high-end specialty papers in North America. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

