Hamilton Wealth LLC Acquires 3,011 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,832 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 2.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 24,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.7% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 23,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 62,074 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.84 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.