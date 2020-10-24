Hamilton Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Hendley & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca plc has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

