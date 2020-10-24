Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Hamilton Wealth LLC reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises 1.4% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $1,063,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BABA shares. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. National Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.38.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $309.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.50. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $286.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.37.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

