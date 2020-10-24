Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $201,000 Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 91.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,762 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 64,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day moving average of $126.65.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,000 shares of company stock worth $51,009,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

