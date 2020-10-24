Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $343,000 Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth $39,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.37.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $283.49 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $109.18 and a 52 week high of $299.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 1.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.