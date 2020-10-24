Hamilton Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hamilton Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $31,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 1,481 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.57, for a total transaction of $719,129.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,307,171.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.97.

Netflix stock opened at $488.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $505.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $268.80 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

