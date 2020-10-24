Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases 481 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 1.8% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 24,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.43.

GILD stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.65 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -253.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Gilead Sciences had a positive return on equity of 33.59% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.