Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,803,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,465,000 after buying an additional 80,983 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,297,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,135,000 after purchasing an additional 107,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,161,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,801,000 after purchasing an additional 54,910 shares in the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $234.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

