Hamilton Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Hamilton Wealth LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 3.3% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC owned 0.15% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOND. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of BOND stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.17.

