Hamilton Wealth LLC Takes $301,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 991,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,383,000 after acquiring an additional 241,250 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 542,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,261,000 after purchasing an additional 153,614 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62,664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 396,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $109,940,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $318.60 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $340.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.62 and a 200-day moving average of $280.30.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

