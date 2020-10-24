Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will report $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.28) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.89. Harley-Davidson reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to $0.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $669.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.47 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $30.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $40.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 2.38%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 26.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1,912.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.