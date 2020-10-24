Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HARP. Citigroup increased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Harpoon Therapeutics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $15.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.68 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.89. Harpoon Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $15.23.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 571.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%. Research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 145,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 828.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 130,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

