Harvest Finance Trading Up 31.8% This Week (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $210.66 or 0.01622516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $49.90 million and $9.74 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00026808 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Show (SHOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (CRYPTO:FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 690,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,861 tokens. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

Harvest Finance Token Trading

Harvest Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.