Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts Give Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) a €29.00 Price Target

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) (ETR:JEN) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on Jenoptik AG (JEN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.29 ($30.92).

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €22.50 ($26.47) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €21.55. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Jenoptik AG has a 12-month low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 12-month high of €29.36 ($34.54).

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

