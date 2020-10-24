Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Hits $1.77 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. During the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00013600 BTC on exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $24.31 million and $1.65 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12,985.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.39 or 0.03191159 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.19 or 0.02103787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.91 or 0.00445953 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.14 or 0.00979091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00487065 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00042253 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

XHV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,763,555 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.