HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) declared a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $136.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97. The company has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

HCA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.05.

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

