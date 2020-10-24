HCA Healthcare, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) declared a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Thursday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $136.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.44. The company has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $4.17. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 589.47% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. CSFB increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Truist increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.05.

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $30,638.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total value of $2,005,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

