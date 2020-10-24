Head to Head Analysis: Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) vs. CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NYSE:HGSH)

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Terreno Realty and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $171.02 million 24.02 $55.52 million $1.38 43.57 CAHS China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million N/A $3.70 million N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 40.76% 4.75% 3.49% CAHS China HGS Real Estate -3.28% 0.88% 0.40%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Terreno Realty and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 1 6 0 2.86 CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus target price of $62.80, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Terreno Realty beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C.

About CAHS China HGS Real Estate

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

