Head to Head Review: Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) and Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX)

Evans & Sutherland Computer (OTCMKTS:ESCC) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evans & Sutherland Computer N/A N/A N/A Flux Power -85.12% N/A -124.44%

Evans & Sutherland Computer has a beta of -0.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evans & Sutherland Computer and Flux Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evans & Sutherland Computer $27.72 million 0.49 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Flux Power $16.84 million 5.87 -$14.34 million ($2.80) -3.09

Evans & Sutherland Computer has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Evans & Sutherland Computer and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evans & Sutherland Computer 0 0 0 0 N/A Flux Power 0 0 1 0 3.00

Flux Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 50.12%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than Evans & Sutherland Computer.

Summary

Flux Power beats Evans & Sutherland Computer on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evans & Sutherland Computer

Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation produces and sells visual display systems used primarily in full-dome video projection applications, dome projection screens, and dome architectural treatments in the United States and internationally. The company's products include planetarium and dome theater systems consisting of proprietary hardware and software, and other visual display systems primarily used to project digital video on large curved surfaces. It also produces content for planetariums, schools, science centers, other educational institutions, and entertainment venues; and show content for its own library that it licenses to customers and for specific customer requirements for planetarium and dome theaters. In addition, the company manufactures and installs metal domes with customized optical coatings and acoustical properties that are used for planetarium and dome theaters, and other custom applications; and designs and supplies geometrically complex structures for customized architectural treatments. Evans & Sutherland Computer Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems. The company also provides 24-volt onboard chargers for its Class 3 Walkie LiFT packs; and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

