Head-To-Head Survey: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) & Provident Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBC)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.57%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million 0.22 $17.69 million N/A N/A Provident Bancorp $55.65 million 3.03 $10.81 million $0.60 14.43

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Provident Bancorp 17.82% 7.45% 0.95%

Risk & Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.7% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

