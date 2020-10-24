Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by 70.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

HTLF stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $51.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average is $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.37. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $154.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Heartland Financial USA will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on HTLF shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.01 per share, for a total transaction of $66,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.97 per share, with a total value of $107,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,341.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $204,650 in the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

