Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Lowered to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HLTOY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

Shares of HLTOY opened at $6.85 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

About Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.