HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Commerzbank assumed coverage on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HelloFresh presently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $55.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

