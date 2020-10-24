Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Hercules Capital reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.34 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 34.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised Hercules Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.03.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 52.7% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the second quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $119,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Hercules Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

HTGC stock opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

