Heritage Commerce Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Heritage Commerce has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HTBK opened at $7.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Heritage Commerce has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.92%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $42,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,951.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

