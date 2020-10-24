Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sidoti started coverage on Heritage Insurance in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.84. Heritage Insurance has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $311.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $136.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is 25.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 502,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $3,402,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $2,766,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

