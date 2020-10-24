Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hershey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.65 and the highest is $1.74. Hershey posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hershey.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $146.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Hershey has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $161.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.21.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Hershey by 6.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Hershey by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

