Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.18. Hexcel reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HXL shares. Loop Capital cut Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Hexcel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $35.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $24.54 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

