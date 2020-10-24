Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $345.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to announce $345.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $289.00 million to $411.00 million. Hexcel posted sales of $564.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hexcel.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.43 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. Hexcel has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.93.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. raised its position in Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hexcel (HXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.