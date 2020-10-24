HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Up 21.5%

HighPoint Resources Co. (NYSE:HPR) traded up 21.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.16. 13,842,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 254% from the average session volume of 3,911,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 4.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.

Shares of HighPoint Resources are going to reverse split on Friday, October 30th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, October 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%. Research analysts expect that HighPoint Resources Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $515,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,386,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 197,553 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,115,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 249,286 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPoint Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $508,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily holds interest in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

