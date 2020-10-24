Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Hilltop has raised its dividend payment by 433.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $21.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.73.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.80. Hilltop had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 12.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total value of $409,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702,037 shares in the company, valued at $14,363,677.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Stephens raised Hilltop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hilltop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

