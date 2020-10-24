Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) Insider Acquires £1,904 in Stock

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (LON:SONG) insider Paul Burger bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £1,904 ($2,487.59).

Shares of LON:SONG opened at GBX 118.88 ($1.55) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $711.31 million and a P/E ratio of 19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd has a 1-year low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 127.86 ($1.67).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund from GBX 116 ($1.52) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

