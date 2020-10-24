Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised Höegh LNG Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine cut Höegh LNG Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Höegh LNG Partners stock opened at $13.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $17.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.15. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.82%. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,862,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,120,000 after buying an additional 79,207 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38,773 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

