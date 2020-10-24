Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has increased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. Holly Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on HEP. Barclays upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

