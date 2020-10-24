Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

Holly Energy Partners has increased its dividend by 15.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:HEP opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.14. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.59.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $114.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.32 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

