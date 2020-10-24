Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Receives $30.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIXX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Homology Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Homology Medicines in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Shares of Homology Medicines stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $507.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $13.33.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative return on equity of 53.10% and a negative net margin of 5,764.94%. Analysts forecast that Homology Medicines will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 21.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Homology Medicines by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,716,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.