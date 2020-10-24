Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Get Horizon Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.45 million, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.36. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $19.48.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 26.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 524,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.