Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,044,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,734 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $158,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 642.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $60.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.93.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $86.67. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $128,729.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at $128,729.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,415.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

