Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hospitality Properties Trust from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hospitality Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ SVC opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 2.03. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $26.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.44.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.40. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 49,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 49,747 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

