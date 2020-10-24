Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TWNK. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $256.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 451,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $6,025,800.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,118.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,206,564 shares of company stock worth $15,989,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

