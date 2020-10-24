Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $71.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.98 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 587,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 585,827 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $16,382,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth about $8,048,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,425,000 after acquiring an additional 192,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

